LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,833,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $413,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

