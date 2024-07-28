Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. Fox Advisors cut shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.7 %

CART opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,362 in the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $8,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

