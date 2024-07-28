Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,487 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 160,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $16.57 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

