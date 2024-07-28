MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.
Get Our Latest Report on MAG Silver
MAG Silver Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.07 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.