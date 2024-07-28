MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.07 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

