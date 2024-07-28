MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.07 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

