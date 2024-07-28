Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Magnite worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 209,771 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,787,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MGNI opened at $14.39 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

