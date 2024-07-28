Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Magnite Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

