ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 510.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

