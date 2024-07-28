Marc van Gelder Purchases 34,881 Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Stock

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) insider Marc van Gelder purchased 34,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £163,243.08 ($211,126.59).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery stock opened at GBX 476 ($6.16) on Friday. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 1 year low of GBX 352.68 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.50 ($6.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 468.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.82. The company has a market cap of £692.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

JPMorgan European Discovery Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

