Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Masco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

