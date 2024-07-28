Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.