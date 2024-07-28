MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -782.71 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 71,616 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 6,849.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

