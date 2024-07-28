Matador Resources’ (MTDR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

MTDR stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

