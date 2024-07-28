Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Match Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4,348.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

