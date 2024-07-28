MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 1089405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
