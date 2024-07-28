MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laidlaw lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management lowered MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.