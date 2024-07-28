Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 9,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

