Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Meridian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $11.59 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

