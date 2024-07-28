Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,461,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMSI

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.