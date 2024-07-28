Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MTH opened at $200.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

