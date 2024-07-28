Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.04% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.14 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $200.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $205.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.