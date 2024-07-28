Methanex (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.
Methanex Stock Performance
TSE:MX opened at C$65.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$53.00 and a 52-week high of C$74.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex
In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00. In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00. Also, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total value of C$27,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $393,921. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
