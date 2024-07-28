Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on August 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
