Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $532,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $425.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

