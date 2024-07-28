MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,606.47

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,606.47, but opened at $1,700.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,740.00, with a volume of 240,590 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.60 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,537.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,249.21.

MicroStrategy’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

