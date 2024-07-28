Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $315.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 314.95 ($4.07), with a volume of 133776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.50 ($3.96).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 297.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.21.

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.