Mizuho Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $195.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

