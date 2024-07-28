Mizuho Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $134.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $121.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of RPM International by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

