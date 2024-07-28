Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 9.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 1,601,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 653,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.64.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

