Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY25 guidance at $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.850 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $104.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $120.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.