Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

