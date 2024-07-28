Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,968,818. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $821.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

