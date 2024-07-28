Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,800.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.21) and last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.21), with a volume of 104846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,710 ($35.05).

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.33) to GBX 3,000 ($38.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,601.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,392.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.49, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

