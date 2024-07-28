Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,800.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.21) and last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.21), with a volume of 104846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,710 ($35.05).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.33) to GBX 3,000 ($38.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MGNS
Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance
About Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Sindall Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.