Morguard North American (MRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.76 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

