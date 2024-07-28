Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.66. Approximately 36,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.24.
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21.
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile
The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Motley Fool 100 Index ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.