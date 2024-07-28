Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $528,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $95.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

