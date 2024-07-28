Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 441,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

