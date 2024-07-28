Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $106.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $94.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.