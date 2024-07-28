Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $115.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COOP. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

