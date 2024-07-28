M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,415 shares of company stock worth $13,285,139 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $232,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

