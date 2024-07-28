Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 645,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,426,159 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.29.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 23.9% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 15,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

