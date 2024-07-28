Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

