National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

