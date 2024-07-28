National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $425,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSA opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

