National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $403.17 and a 12-month high of $499.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.69.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 122.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 447.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

