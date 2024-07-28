National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $403.17 and a 12-month high of $499.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.69.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
