Natixis Acquires New Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

