Natixis Acquires Shares of 2,487 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Coursera alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coursera by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 461.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.