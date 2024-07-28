Natixis Buys New Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Natixis bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 615.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

DADA stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $342.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.89 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

About Dada Nexus



Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.



