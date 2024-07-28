Natixis Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,396 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $22,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

