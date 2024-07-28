Natixis Buys Shares of 30,000 FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,730 shares of company stock worth $112,297. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

